Zero tolerance for violators: SSP Traffic Rural

SAMBA: In order to curb the menace of traffic violations and strict implementation of new Motor Vehicle Act, Traffic Police Rural Jammu under the supervision of Mohan Lal Kaith, Sr. Superintendent of Police, Traffic Rural Jammu along with Behari Lal, Dy. SP Traffic Samba-Kathua and Mohd Rafiq, Dy. SP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch and other subordinate traffic Police officers launched a joint special drive on Friday against the Traffic violators particularly indulging in visible offences.

During the special drive, 536 vehicles were Challaned and fine to the tune of Rs.7,20,000 has been imposed on the violators, as per the New Motor Vehicle Act. Moreover, seven vehicles were also seized during special drive and handed over to concerned Police Stations. It is worthwhile to mention here that 38 FIRs have been lodged against the violators, who are indulging in overloading.

Besides, a number of vehicles including school going Buses have been booked under various visible offences like driving without DL, use of Mobile phone while driving, without crash helmet, overloading, triple riding, over speeding etc. in which innocent human lives are directly involved. Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu specifically stressed upon the drivers of school going buses to keep their watch and wards in the vehicles for safety and security of students.

Moreover, all the field officers have been directed for having zero tolerance for the violators indulging in without wearing crash helmet, rash driving, without seat belt, overloading as well as other visible offences.

He also stressed upon the violators to keep all the documents of their respective vehicles along with and get the same check at Traffic checking point/Nakas. and requested the owners of the vehicles, transporters and agents to extend their full co-operation to the traffic cops, so that a proper check over the violators is maintained. The SSP Traffic Rural Jammu also requested the general public to follow the traffic rules for their own safety. The general public, as a whole has to participate in this process and to take responsibility for hassle free movement of vehicles. He further said that the enforcement drive will go more stringent in the coming days and the violators will be dealt with an iron hand.