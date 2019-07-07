Zero tolerance for corruption in J&K where it is free for all

SPECIAL REPORT

Will the Governor’s Administration in Jammu and Kashmir walk- the-talk over its tall claims on combating corruption, especially after a sweeping comment made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his two day visit to Srinagar? Shah was emphatic on the magnitude of corruption, which he described as ‘rampant while asking the newly created Anti-Corruption Bureau to focus on the acts of ‘omission and commission’ by the ‘high and mighty’.

Governor Satya Pal Malik is on record having taken tough stand on corruption many a times, more recently as latest as on 13 June 2019, saying “In J&K, corruption is more prevalent than any other place in the country…the state government has reconstituted the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) by giving it more powers…some cases have gone for the probe to the ACB, even some cases involving former ministers have been sent”.

Despite public assurances, the State and its ACB has done prettily little on ground to showcase that it means business. The rot of years is unabatedly flourishing and germinating the society by virus of corruption. The list is enormous but a few glaring cases do not only spell the level of corruption and connivance but also cause a serious health hazard for the people.

Issue white paper on illegal, pollutant brick kilns, macadam units, stone crushers

Like various parts of the State, there has been a mushroom growth in brick- kilns, which are dotting the Jammu countryside. Believe it or not, many of these are illegal, without licences, clearances and approvals by competent authorities. Nobody knows who have granted permissions and no-objection certificates for running these health hazards. Despite being illegal, these kilns are humming with activity without anybody even the ACB taking cognizance. Nobody can feign ignorance as huge kilns can’t be invisible; these are standing tall and mocking on the inept administration. These are running, either because of being owned by politicians or supported by them. They are also supporting or partnering the stone crushers, which have ruined the city landscape and environment.

Taking cognizance of threat to environment by brick kilns, State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has asked the owners operating in to switch over from the traditional bull trench technology to eco-friendly zigzag technology as Government of India has fixed timeline to bring down carbon emissions from kilns, from the existing 750mg/Nm3 level to 250 mg/Nm3, keeping in view that this is the second major contributory of green house gases emissions after thermal gas plants in the country.

The brick kiln owners have also been advised to immediately plant saplings around their brick kilns as per directions of Jammu and Kashmir High Court. These instructions are for bonafide kilns but what about those illegally operating due to nexus? Someone has to be accountable for presence of illegal and hazardous kilns, crushers or macadam plants.

Same is the case with macadam units, which are running as money minting machines for ‘honourable’ politicians, who till yesterday were just the commoners but form elite of Jammu now. They are required to be identified and named publically so that the people know as to who were the perpetrators of leaving Jammu roads pock-marked just few days after macadamisation. The

The unscrupulous brick kiln, stone crushing and macadam units are operating brazenly under the nose of law enforcing agencies, some of who really get exited on seeing the movement of building material for ‘obvious reasons’

The people of Jammu and Kashmir had expected the Governor to rein in all these law breakers but nothing seems to be moving on ground zero. There is tradition of action inertia that cannot be plugged, no matter who is at the helm.

Corruption, as also the acts of omission and commission, has become way of life in the State, moreso in the wake of disturbed conditions which has led to total anarchy in the system. Had it not been so, the successive governments would not have been brazenly shielding the corrupt. What could be the glaring example of siding with the corrupt than the tainted officers, having vigilance cases against them, enjoys coveted positions, getting recommended and subsequently inducted into the coveted IAS; the police officers having nexus with trans-border drug peddlers managing to get away scot-free; senior IAS and KAS officers besides engineers and professionals having corruption cases prima-facie proved against them sticking with chairs in the corridors of power. Jammu and Kashmir must be a unique state where sanction for prosecution against the corrupt is a distant dream. Every next day, cases are registered against the delinquent officers and the officials but what remains their fate is nobody’s concern. This raises many questions against the designated authorities of the government, especially newly rechristened ACB, and the Crime Branch that are tasked to take cognizance of the offences taking place, investigating and taking them to logical conclusion. How can their partiality be expected when these organizations are controlled by a system, which does not inspire the public esteem because of numerous acts of omissions and commissions?