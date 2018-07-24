ZEO, accountant booked for embezzlement of salary

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from Masooda Banoo, Teacher of Govt. Girls Middle School Khushipora, Education Zone Batamaloo, Srinagar to the effect that during 2014 she was posted at Govt. Middle School Shivpora Srinagar and proceeded for 42 days leave with effect from September 25, 2014 for performing Haj Pilgrimage. After she returned, she was informed that 42 days “leave without pay” was granted in her favour as such salary for the month of Nov-2014 was not drawn. Later on, she came to know that actually 42 days “Commutation leave” was sanctioned in her favour and that salary for the said period had been drawn which were embezzled by the concerned Accountant of ZEO office, in a fraudulent and deceitful manner.

Crime Branch Kashmir initiated a preliminary enquiry wherein it transpired that 42 days “Commutation leave” was sanctioned in favour of the complainant but she was informed that leave “without pay” has been sanctioned in her favour. The salary for the said leave period was drawn and subsequently embezzled by the accused Farooq Ahmed Sheikh Accounts Assistant, and Iftikhar Ahmed Fazili ZEO Batmaloo, who were supposed to release the salary of the complainant for 42 days of leave period into her salary account, instead they committed criminal breach of trust by withdrawing an amount of Rs. 29,517 through cheque No.492880

Accordingly, FIR 27/2018 U/S 409 RPC read with 5 (2) PC Act has been registered against ZEO Batmaloo and Accounts Assistant ZEO office Batmaloo.