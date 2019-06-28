Zargar Lions Bhalessa wins in 15th Gufran C’ship

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Vishal’s 97-run knock helped Zargar Lions Bhalessa to register convincing 113 runs win over Mohammadan Sporting Club (MSC) Bhadarwah in the ongoing All India 15th Gufran Memorial T20 Cricket Championship being organised by Young Star Cricket Club Doda at Sports Stadium, here on Friday.

Earlier batting first after winning the toss, Zargar Lions Bhalessa set a huge total of 252 runs in 20 overs for the loss of six wickets. Vishal played a brilliant inning of 97 runs followed by Imran, who also played well and smashed 59 runs. For MSC Bhadarwah, Shahroz Batt grabbed three wickets while Irfan Kalal took two.

In reply, MSC Bhadarwah scored only 139 runs in 17.5 overs for the loss of ten wickets.

Babar was the top scorer with 61 runs while Irfan Kalal contributed 10 runs. For bowling side, Rishab Bhagat picked three wickets while Irfan and Imran Gana took two wickets each.

Vishal of Zargar Lions Bhalessa was declared as Man of the Match for his best batting performance. He was given prize by Patron YSCC Doda Manzoor Ahmed Batt and Mohammad Iqbal.

Today’s match was officiated by Yousuf Raza, Harish Raza as Umpires while Sandeep Kaushik acted as Scorer.