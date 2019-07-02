Zaira reiterates decision to quit films

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Zaira Wasim’s sudden “dissociation” from films made many Internet users wonder whether the young artiste’s social media accounts were hacked, but the “Dangal” star on Monday rejected the claims, reiterating her decision to quit acting. Wasim also requested people to not make assumptions as she personally handles her social media accounts.

“This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise. Thanks,” the 18-year-old Kashmiri-born actor wrote on Twitter.

The National Award-winning actor on Sunday had announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.