Zaira molestation case: Mehbooba says she is appalled

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said she was appalled by the incident wherein ‘Dangal’ fame actress Zaira Wasim was allegedly molested on a flight, and sought swift action in the matter.
The actor has alleged that she was molested by a co- passenger on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight and narrated her ordeal on Instagram via live video.
Any harassment/crime against women shld (should) be dealt with swiftly & (and) effectively.As a mother of 2 (two) daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz.
Hope relevant authorities take strict action, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
Zaira said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Dangal’ actor Zaira Wasim molested on Delhi-Mumbai flight
Swine flu increases risk of heart attacks, strokes: DAK
I realised I shouldn’t be doing regressive roles: Sonakshi
Anil Kapoor joins ”Race 3” cast
Anushka, family fly out of Mumbai amid wedding rumours
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper