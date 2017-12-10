Zaira molestation case: Mehbooba says she is appalled

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said she was appalled by the incident wherein ‘Dangal’ fame actress Zaira Wasim was allegedly molested on a flight, and sought swift action in the matter.

The actor has alleged that she was molested by a co- passenger on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight and narrated her ordeal on Instagram via live video.

Any harassment/crime against women shld (should) be dealt with swiftly & (and) effectively.As a mother of 2 (two) daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz.

Hope relevant authorities take strict action, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Zaira said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest. (PTI)