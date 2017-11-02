Zaira asks J&K youth to chase and fulfill dreams

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Child actress Zaira Wasim on Wednesday asked youth of Jammu and Kashmir to chase and fulfill their dreams.

She wooed the youth from the tagline of her another blockbuster ‘Secret Superstar’, ‘Dream Dekhna Toh Basic Hota Hai’.

Zaira Wasim batted for youth in the state particularly in Kashmir asserting that that they should be allowed to fulfill their dreams.

Zaira, who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir, was here in the town to promote perfectionist Amir Khan starrer ‘Secret Superstar.’

Quoting the tagline of the film ‘Dream Dekhna To Basic Hota Hai,’ she asserted that the girls in J&K have talent, which need wings.

“Youth especially girls must be given free hand and allowed to chase their dreams so that they excel in every field,” she added.

The actress said that if they want to come into acting, they can pursue their carrier into it.

She also posed for selfie with students and desired to further focus on her studies.

Earlier, she also adjudged talent of students at an event organised by BIG FM here.

“I am very happy to be in Jammu. I am always excited to come to Jammu. It is my request for all to watch my film ‘Secret Superstar’,” Zaira told reporters

The actor said she visited Jammu last time to promote her debut film “Dangal”. “Now my new film has been released and I am back here to promote it,” she said.

Asked about the stone pelting incidents in Kashmir, the “Dangal” star said, “What can I say? I myself am a kid. What advise will I give to them.”

The young star, who celebrated her 17th birthday on October 24, said people have appreciated her performance in the movie.

Written and directed by Advait Chandan, “Secret Superstar” revolves around the singing aspirations of a girl.

Zaira, who made her debut in ‘Dangal’, landed into controversy after her posts in support of Kashmiri girls and also faced threats.