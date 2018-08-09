Yudhvir Sethi urges youth to elect credible Hill Council for Kargil

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: BJP State General Secretary, Yudhvir Sethi on Wednesday accompanied young party candidates to the office of returning officer for filing their nominations for ensuing Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil which will go to polls on August 27.

The enthusiastic party candidates before filing their nominations pledged to carry forward programmes and policies of BJP and make Kargil a Model Hilly Town.

Candidate Shujat Ali, General Secretary Kargil Zakir Zakiri, President Dist Bjym Mohammad Hussain and other members of BJP, Thasgam Constituency were prominent BJP leaders present.

Earlier, Yudhvir Sethi addressed a rally of youth in Kargil and informed them that during previous three years of party rule in Jammu and Kashmir most fair treatment was given to every section of society by BJP ministers.

Sethi asked youth to join BJP in large numbers and strengthen hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and give country a stable and accountable government which is working towards uplifting poor and downtrodden of our society.

Urging people to elect BJP candidates to LAHDC, Kargil for putting a credible council in place, Yudhvir Sethi said this election will give BJP an edge over its rivals and establish an accountable institution in Kargil for the welfare of its people. He asked people to vote for BJP candidates on August 27 and ensure their victory with thumping majority.