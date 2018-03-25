Yudhvir Sethi flags off annual Chandi Mata Yatra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President Yudhvir Sethi on Saturday said that Goddess Durga slays evil doers without mercy.

Yudhvir Sethi was speaking after flagging off annual Chandi Mata Yatra from Panjtirthi.

Organised by Chandi Mata Jagran Committee, the Yatra passed through Panjtirthi, Chowk Chabutra, Pacca Danga and Dhountly Bazaar which was attended by a large number of devotees who were chanting Jai Mata Di enroute.

Special prayers were held at Maa Laxmi Narayan Mandir where traditional Jyoti was also lit. Later the committee organised Jagran at Panjtirthi in the evening. Renowned religious singers enthralled the audience with their melodious Bhajans.

Later Chandi Mata Jagran Committee, Panjtirthi presented a robe to Yudhvir Sethi and honored him. He also thanked the organisers for holding religious events with traditional fervour.

Among other present included Ramesh Kumar, Rajesh Bali, Ashwani Gupta, Kewal Verma, Pradeep Baru, Subash Dogra, Nipun Malhotra and Gopal Singh.