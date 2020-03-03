Yudhvir inaugurates Langar at Parade Chowk

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP J&K General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi inaugurated a Langar organized by workers of PHE Department here on Monday at Parade Chowk.

Sethi, while inaugurating the Langar, said that community Langars have always been a part of our culture since long. He said that the Langars serve the purpose of promoting social harmony and love & affection within the society.

Ashwani Sharma, Shamsher Lal, Ajay Kumar, Natha Ram, Ashok Kumar and Sunny Bol were amongst prominent PHE workers who were present on the occasion.