Yudhvir inaugurates Langar at Parade Chowk

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: BJP J&K General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi inaugurated a Langar organized by workers of PHE Department here on Monday at Parade Chowk. Sethi, while inaugurating the Langar, said that community Langars have always been a part of our culture since long. He said that the Langars serve the purpose of promoting social harmony and love & affection within the society. Ashwani Sharma, Shamsher Lal, Ajay Kumar, Natha Ram, Ashok Kumar and Sunny Bol were amongst prominent PHE workers who were present on the occasion.
