YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Modi

New Delhi: YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Sunday

Reddy, whose party stormed to power on Thursday with a landslide victory in assembly polls, discussed the issues of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the state’s financial situation and sought central funds during the meeting with Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, sources said.

After meeting Modi, he is expected to interact with officials at Andhra Bhawan

Reddy will take oath as the chief minister of the state on May 30 in Vijayawada

On Saturday, he was unanimously elected as the leader of YSRC legislature party

Reddy’s party has won 151 of the 175 assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11. (PTI)