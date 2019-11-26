YSCC wins by 13 runs in U-16 Cricket

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Young Stars Cricket Club (YSCC) on Tuesday made it a 13 runs win against Model Institute of Education and Research (MIER) in the ongoing under-16 boys’ Twenty20 Tournament organised jointly by Country Cricket Club and Project Model HSS and Country Cricket Club at Gharota.

Batting first, after winning the toss, YSCC set a challenging total of 158 runs. Aditya Sharma (21) and Daman Preet (19) remained highest scorers while Ritvik and Ajay added 17 runs each. For MIER, Shehzad took three wickets, followed by Poonia Raina, who bagged two.

In reply, MIER could score 145 runs to lose the game by a margin of 13 runs. Snoop (36), Kartik (27), Aryan (25), Shehzad (15) and Nikhil (14) were the main contributors to the total.

Today’s match was officiated by Kashish Abrol and Garu Ram under the guidance of Organising Secretary, Sanjay Kumar.