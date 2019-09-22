YRS to organise rally on Sept 23

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President, Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), Surinder Singh Gilli on Saturday said that a grand rally will be organiSed on September 23 on the eve of 125th Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh in which tributes will be paid to him for his contributions to the society of J&K State.

Describing Maharaja Hari Singh as the most progressive ruler of princely India, Gilli told reporters that observing his birthday as State holiday would be a befitting tribute to the legendary ruler which was long overdue. He added that if Sheikh Abdullah’s birthday could be observed as State holiday, it was shear profanity to deny the same on Maharaja Birthday who took the historic decision of acceding J&K to the Union of India by executing the Instrument of Accession. He hoped that BJP will announce holiday on September 23 as a mark of respect to the last Dogra Ruler of the State. Gilli appealed to the all Sabhas, Societies and general public of the J&K to take part in the rally.

The rally will be started from MD Resorts Ban Talab to Maharaja Hari Singh Statue via New Plot, Amphalla, Parade, Indira Chowk.

Partap Singh Jamwal, Mandeep Singh, Mukesh Singh, Rajeev Singh, Mohan Singh, Vikram Singh, Komal Singh, Rajbeer Singh and Devinder Singh were also present in the press conference.