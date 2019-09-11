YRS intensifies campaign for holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh birthday

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) on Tuesday intensified its campaign seeking holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh.

In this regard, a public meeting was held at Jhiri, Mishriwala which was chaired by Surinder Singh Gilli, President of the Sabha.

Gilli said that Jammu feels more isolated, marginalized and threatened by fundamentalist forces more than ever today. Sentiments of lakhs of people are still closely attached with Maharaja Hari Singh’s visionary social reforms, stand for justice and building of solid institutions, he said, adding that the Sabha are simply asking for Jammu sentiments to be respected by declaring a State holiday.

Gilli asked government to declare holiday on September 23.