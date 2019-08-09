YP will continue battle for Jammu’s statehood: Partap

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Young Panthers said that Union Territory (UT) status to Jammu and Kashmir is not acceptable to public of Jammu province. Briefing media persons here, Partap Singh Jamwal, Vice President, Young Panthers demanded statehood for Jammu region along with domicile and article 371 on pattern of Himachal Pradesh (HP).

“We welcome the decision of making Ladakh as UT, but downgrading Jammu and Kashmir State as a UT is not acceptable,” he said, alleging that the Union Government has not taken into consideration the sentiments of Dogras and leaders of Jammu, while preparing architecture of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.

Jamwal further said that all other issues were raised by NPP also in Assembly as well as on roads including reorganisation of State, five-year Assembly tenure, dissolution of Legislative Council, property rights to women, citizenship rights to West Pakistani Refugees, delimitation commission, One Nation-One Flag etc. Young Panthers will continue its battle for separate statehood for Jammu region so that justice can be delivered to Dogras, he added.

Others present on the occasion included Anil Rakwal, Nikhil Sharma, Arun Mehra and Kirti Pangotra.