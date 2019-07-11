Youth’s body found from river

State Times News RAJOURI: A body of a youth was found in a river in Kotranka area on Wednesday. As per the details, locals on seeing a body lying along river bank informed the police which shifted it to hospital. The deceased has been identified as Mohd Javed, resident of Darhal. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
