Youth’s body fished out from Chenab

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Police on Thursday fished out the body of a youth which was drowned in Chenab on Wednesday.

According to reports, one boy namely Manit Kumar (22), son of Yog Raj, resident of Bhata Palmar area of Kishtwar, reportedly slipped into River Chenab at Bhandarkoot, while he was on way to Kishtwar on Wednesday.

A rescue operation was started to trace out the youth yesterday and today his body was fished out.