Youth who lost foot in mine blast seeks justice

STATE TIMES NEWSPOONCH: A 24 years old youth who accidently stepped over a mine, lost his foot in the blast and became handicapped in Bagyal Dara area, Poonch in 2016. The victim Mohd Arif son of Mohd Hussain resident of village Bagyal Dara, Poonch belongs to a very poor family. He ran from pillar to post but he did not get a single penny as financial assistance from army, civil administration or any social organisation. He does not have the sufficient agriculture land and was feeding his family by grazing other farmers cattle. He submitted his request to the Social Welfare Department also but till date he has not been granted the handicapped pension also. The poor handicapped youth has appealed to the Governor to issue suitable instructions to the concerned department to give financial assistance so that he could feed his family.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper