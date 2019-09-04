Youth who lost foot in mine blast seeks justice

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: A 24 years old youth who accidently stepped over a mine, lost his foot in the blast and became handicapped in Bagyal Dara area, Poonch in 2016.

The victim Mohd Arif son of Mohd Hussain resident of village Bagyal Dara, Poonch belongs to a very poor family. He ran from pillar to post but he did not get a single penny as financial assistance from army, civil administration or any social organisation. He does not have the sufficient agriculture land and was feeding his family by grazing other farmers cattle. He submitted his request to the Social Welfare Department also but till date he has not been granted the handicapped pension also.

The poor handicapped youth has appealed to the Governor to issue suitable instructions to the concerned department to give financial assistance so that he could feed his family.