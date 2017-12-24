Youth shunning violence blow to terror groups: CRPF

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The trend of youth shunning violence was a setback to terrorist organisations in Kashmir, a top CRPF officer said here on Saturday, while calling the amnesty given to first-time stone-pelters a “large-hearted” approach.

“This (return of youth to mainstream) is a good trend.

The forces always wanted to wean the youth off violence. Off late, we have had success. Several people, including a footballer, shunned the path of violence and returned home. It is a good step and an opportunity for the youth to rectify mistakes and return to the mainstream,” Central Reserve Police Force Inspector General Ravideep Sahi said.

Sahi said the trend was a setback for terrorist organisations operating in the valley. “Terror organisations will never want peace here. This is surely a setback for them, but the forces police, the CRPF or the Army are ready to face any challenge,” he said.

Asked about the government’s amnesty scheme to first-time stone-pelters in Kashmir, the IG said those granted amnesty should take advantage of this “large-hearted” approach.

“I wish and hope that people who have been granted amnesty and shown a large-hearted approach by the Centre and the government of Jammu and Kashmir should benefit from it and channelise their energy in a positive way,” he said.

Speaking about the civilian deaths during encounters, the CRPF officer said people need to follow the rule of law to avoid such killings.

“If somebody comes outdoors knowing that an encounter is underway and the bullets are flying all over, there is a chance that they may get hit,” he said, adding “forces always maintain a lot of restraint.”