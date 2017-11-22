Youth returned home on mothers’ appeal, neither surrender nor arrest: DGP

STATE TIMES NEW

Jammu: Days after two young men from the Valley, who had joined militant ranks, eschewed the path of violence on the appeal of their parents, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid on Tuesday said their return was “neither surrender nor arrest”. “The youth had returned to their homes on the appeal of their mothers. This is neither surrender nor arrest,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event here. On Friday, 20-year-old Arshid Majid Khan, a college student and footballer, had walked into an Army camp and surrendered his arms and ammunition after videos of his mother Ayesha and his father appealing to him to return home started circulating on social media. On Monday, an unnamed youth, who had joined militants, shunned the path of violence and returned home in south Kashmir following an appeal by his parents. To a question on the development, the police chief said, “We would like other mothers to appeal to their sons to leave the path of destruction and join the mainstream.”

Vaid said the police are organising various sports events in the state to keep the youth away from “drugs and other bad activities and engage them in constructive activities”.

“Under the civil action programme to engage the youth, we are getting funds from the home ministry and the state government. We organise various sports events in every part of the state,” he said.

“The youth in Kashmir do not have much outlets and our effort is to engage them in games and other activities. Some days back, we organised Mushtaq Memorial Football tournament and people came in numbers to witness and participate in it,” Vaid said, adding football is very popular in the Valley.

The police are engaging the youth in popular sports activities in other districts too, including Jammu where cricket and badminton is very popular, the DGP said, adding, “The only aim is to engage the youth.”

The police chief distributed prizes among the winners of the 32nd Jammu district Badminton Championship at the Police Badminton Hall here this evening.