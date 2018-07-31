Youth ODI: India trounces Sri Lanka by six wickets

Agency
COLOMBO: The India U-19 team produced a disciplined all-round performance to make a rampaging start to the five-match limited over series against Sri Lanka, thrashing the hosts by six wickets in a lop-sided first Youth ODI here today.
Skipper Nipun Dananjaya’s decision to bat backfired as the hosts failed to put up a fight against quality bowling by India, folding for a paltry 143 in 38.4 overs at the P Sara Oval.
Ajay Dev Goud picked up three wickets, while Mohit Jangra (2/14), Yatin Mangwani (2/35) and Ayush Badoni (2/37) snapped two each. Siddharth Desai (1/25) accounted for one wicket.
India then rode on a patient fifty by opener Anuj Rawat and some useful contributions from Aryan Juyal (20) and Sameer Choudhary (31 not out) to overhaul the target in 37.1 overs.
