Youth nabbed with intoxicating capsules

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Saturday detained a youth with 158 intoxicating capsules at Bathindi. As per the details, Bathindi Police during Naka in the area intercepted a youth and during frisking recovered 158 intoxicating capsules from his possession. The accused Muddasar Ahmed, resident of Reasi was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper