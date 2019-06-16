Youth nabbed with intoxicating capsules

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: Police on Sunday recovered 120 intoxicant Capsules (Parvon Spas Plus) from drug peddler at Barian, Supwal. He has been arrested and identified as Ashok Kumar, son of Krishan Lal, resident of Gagore, Vijaypur .A case vide FIR No. 123/2019 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered against him in Police Station Samba.
