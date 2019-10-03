Youth nabbed with heroin

State Times News VIJAYPUR: Police on Wednesday nabbed a youth at Vijaypur and recovered 1.5 gm heroin from his possession. As per the details, Vijaypur Police during Naka at Main Chowk intercepted a bike and during frisking of the biker, recovered 1.5 gm heroin and two syringes from his possession. The accused identified as Sanjeev, son of Jagdish, resident of Chorli Bishnah was arrested and a case under Sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act has been registered against him.
