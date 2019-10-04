Youth nabbed on suspicious grounds

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Thursday detained a youth on suspicious grounds from Bagh-e-Bahu. As per details, some locals, on seeing suspicious activities of a Kashmir-based youth, informed Police which questioned him about his movement but he failed to give satisfactory reply. The youth was taken to Police Station and his parents were called. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the youth belongs to Kupwara District.
