Youth murdered; accused, 5-accomplice held

SAMBA: Six persons were arrested in connection with murder of a youth in Ramgarh area on Tuesday.

As per the details, Rahul Verma, son of Narayan Dutt, resident of Chak Bagla was attacked by Kuldeep Singh, his brother Balbir Singh and his friends over an old dispute. Rahul was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in which he received fatal injuries and died in hospital. During investigation, police raided the suspected location and nabbed Kuldeep Singh and six others. Investigation in case in on to ascertain the facts behind the crime.