Youth kills grandparents

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A 19 years old youth killed his grandfather and grandmother during the wee hours on Saturday in Ward No 1, Kathua. He also attacked his father Darshan Kumar who managed to flee from his clutches.

According to report, the youth identified as Sahil Kumar, son of Darshan Kumar, resident of Ward No I, Kathua attacked his grandfather and grandmother namely Chand Ram (85) and Sanjna Devi (75) respectively with a blunt object at 2:30 AM today and killed them on the spot. The reason for committing this crime is yet to be verified.

Immediately on receipt of information, the Police reached the spot and shifted bodies of the deceased to District Hospital Kathua and after legal formalities the bodies were handed over to the family for last rites.

The Shahidi Chowk Police Station has registered a case FIR 226/2019 under Section 302 RPC and arrested the youth Sunil Kumar, son of Darshan Kumar.