Youth kills father, absconds

JAMMU: A youth murdered his father and fled from the spot here in Khour area.

As per the details, Darshan Singh, resident of Kot Morha was found injured in his house on October 11 and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed during treatment. During investigation, police collected the evidences and learnt that the deceased was killed by his 20 years old son namely Deepak over an issue. Police has registered a case and launched manhunt to nab the accused.