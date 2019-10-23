Youth kills father, absconds

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A
youth murdered his father and fled from the spot here in Khour area.
As per the
details, Darshan Singh, resident of Kot Morha was found injured in his house on
October 11 and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed during treatment. During investigation, police collected the
evidences and learnt that the deceased was killed by his 20 years old son
namely Deepak over an issue. Police has registered a case and launched manhunt
to nab the accused.
