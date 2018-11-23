Youth killed, other injured in accident

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: One person was died and other got injured in an accident in Thannamandi tehsil on Thursday.
As per the detail, 19 years Mohd Shafeeq son of Mohd Younis was killed while Mohd Maroof son of Mohd Iqbal was seriously injured after the tractor they were travelling met with an accident near Nerojal area of Thannamandi Tehsil in Rajouri district.
