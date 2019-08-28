Youth killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A youth was killed in road mishap at Nagrota on Tuesday. As per the details, Gurmeet Singh, son of Surjeet Singh, resident of Kathua who was driving a car was hit by another car near Toll Post as a result he got injured and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper