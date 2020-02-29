Youth integration camps pivotal for inculcating patriotism: Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma on Friday said that youth interaction camps play a pivotal role in educating the young generation about the diversity of their nation besides inculcating the sense of patriotism in them.

The Advisor was speaking at the valedictory function of a weeklong National Integration Camp-2020 of National Service Scheme (NSS) at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

The camp was organized by Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, NSS Regional Directorate, in collaboration with the Office of Programme Coordinator, NSS, University of Jammu.

The Advisor said that such types of interaction and integration camps contribute immensely in promoting values of peace and harmony among the young minds who are the future of nation and can contribute immensely in making India strong and a prosperous country.

He further exuded hope that the participating students and the teams who have come from different states can act as ambassadors of peace, unity and mutual brotherhood and spread the message of humanism and co-existence nationally and globally.

Vice Chancellor, Jammu University, Manoj K Dhar also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the participating teams and highlighted the importance of holding such integration camps.

He said that they contribute a lot in cultural exchange between the students belonging to different states and universities besides also inculcating the sense of oneness and patriotism.

In the week-long camp, about 200 NSS volunteers and 20 programme officers from around ten States and Union Territories participated in the camp.

The event covered a range of cultural, academic and Yoga related activities which lasted for seven days.

Jammu University was declared as overall winner, whereas Tamil Nadu was adjudged as best disciplined team. Kashmir University, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand, Haryana also bagged several prizes.