Youth injured after falling from train

STATE TIMES NEWS VIJAYPUR: A youth got injured after he fell from a moving train in Vijaypur area on Tuesday. As per the details, Varun Kumar, son of Vijay Kumar, resident of Bhore Camp fell from a moving train and got injured. GRP men shifted him to hospital where he is under treatment.
