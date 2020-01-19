Youth hospitalised after drug overdose

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A youth was hospitalised after drug overdose in Paloura area
on Saturday.
As per the details, Ritesh Gupta, son of Rakesh Gupta, resident of
Paloura was shifted to hospital by his family members after he fell ill. On
preliminary investigation, doctors learnt that he has taken excessive dose of
drug.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shraddha Kapoor excited to be working with Ranbir Kapoor in her next
Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala and more to star in Netflix film ‘Freedom’
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Mr Lele’ to release on January 1, 2021
Awareness on heartcare should be priority in rural areas: Dr Sushil
Wrong to boycott Deepika or her film: Sanjay Raut
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper