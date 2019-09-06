Youth held with intoxicating capsules

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Thursday arrested a youth and recovered intoxicating capsules from his possession at Domana area. As per the details, Domana Police during a Naka in the area intercepted a youth and during checking recovered intoxicating capsules from his possession. The accused identified as Amit Kumar, resident of Purkhoo was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
