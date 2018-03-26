Youth held with heroin, cash in Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The police has arrested a youth, found in possession of nearly 25 grams of heroin and cash worth Rs 1.30 lakh at his house in Jammu city.

The police said acting on a tip off, they raided the house of one Mohit Baba alias Munnu of Janipur area in Jammu city and recovered 25 grams of heroin and a sum of Rs 1.30 lakh during the search.

Following the recovery, the youth was arrested and the contraband was seized along with the money, the police said, adding a case under the NDPS Act has been lodged and the probe has been launched. (PTI)