Youth held for filming woman while bathing

State Times News

JAMMU: A man nabbed after he was found filming a woman while she was taking bath in her house at Satwari area on Friday.

As per the details, Pardeep Kumar, resident of Belicharana was arrested by the police while he was caught filming a girl when she was taking bath. On seeing youth filming her, she raised alarm which attracted the attention of locals who nabbed him. Later they handed him over to police. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.