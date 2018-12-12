Youth goes missing

STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: A 33 years old youth went missing from his house since 11th December, 2018.
Mohd Alayas son of Mir Hussain resident of village Jhulass, did not return in the evening after he went for a work in the morning. The family members after trying to locate him among their relations, lodged a complaint with Police Post Jhulass. According to his family members the youth mentally disturbed.
The Police have taken cognisance of the report and have launched a search to trace him out.
