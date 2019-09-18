Youth found unconscious

STATE TIMES NEWS HIRANAGAR: A youth was found unconscious along road side in Hiranagar area on Tuesday. As per the details, locals on seeing a youth lying unconscious along road side informed the police which shifted him to hospital where he is under treatment. Police is investigating the matter.
