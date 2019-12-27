Youth found hanging with tree

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: A youth was found hanging from a tree in his village on Thursday.

As per details, Mukesh Lal, son of Banarsi Lal, resident of Raya in Vijaypur was found hanging from a tree in the village by his family members under mysterious circumstances. They immediately took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him as ‘brought dead’. Taking cognizance of the incident, Police took the body into custody and registered a case under relevant sections of law. During questioning by Police, it came to fore that Mukesh received a call on his mobile and went outside while talking. When he didn’t return back after long time, his family members went out to search him and found him hanging with tree. Further investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of death.