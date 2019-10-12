Youth found hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A youth was found hanging in his house at Sainik Colony on Friday. As per the details, Sandeep Bhardawaj, son of Punna Ram, resident of Sainik Colony was found hanging in his room by his family members and was brought to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
