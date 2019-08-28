Youth found dead at eatery

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A youth was found dead in an eatery at Bhagwati Nagar on Tuesday. As per the details, Sawan Kumar, son of Kishori Lal, resident of Doda was found unconscious in his room by his parents and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Hawasi, wife of Ishfaq Ahmed, resident of Narwal was also found unconscious in her house and was shifted to hospital where she is under treatment.
