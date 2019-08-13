Youth electrocuted

State Times News JAMMU: A youth was electrocuted to death in Bathindi area on Monday. As per the details, Javed Ahmed, son of Abdul Majid, resident of Doda who was staying in rented house in Jalalabad area received electric shock while repairing an electric appliance. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
