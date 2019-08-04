Youth drowns in river

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: A youth was drowned in river at Loran on Saturday. As per the details, 24 years Zahoor Ahmed, son of Ahmeda Bhat, resident of Danna Loran fell into a river near Kalai Bridge while he was bathing there. He was not traced yet and the rescue operation is going on till the last reports came in.
