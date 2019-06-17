Youth drowns in Nallah

State Times News JAMMU: A youth was drowned in a Nallah at Jhajjar Kotli on Sunday. As per the details, Sourab Choudhary, son of Suresh Kumar, resident of Nanak Nagar slipped in a Nallah during taking bath. His friends informed the police which launched rescue operation and fished out his body.
