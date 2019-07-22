Youth drowns in Jhelum

STATE TIMES NEWS

Baramulla: A teenage boy drowned in river Jehlum in Baramulla district on Sunday.

As per the details, Momin Manzoor Dar (17), son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Jalsheeri Baramulla drowned in river Jhelum when he along with some friends was taking bath in the river.

Soon after the accident, people in large numbers reached the spot and started rescue efforts. However, the boy was not found till the last reports poured in.