Youth drowns in canal

State Times News KATHUA: A youth was drowned in canal on Monday at Kathua. As per the details, Arsh, son of Kundan, resident of Ward No 21. Kathua slipped in Kashmir canal canal while taking bath. Police along with SDRF and civil defence launched the rescued operation and by evening his body was fished out. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
