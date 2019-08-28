Youth dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house at Bari Brahmana on Tuesday.

As per the details, 19-year-old Inder Singh, son of Janak Singh, resident of Reasi, presently staying at Diani area of Bari Brahmana was found unconscious in his room by his parents and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.