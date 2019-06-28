Youth dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: A youth died under mysterious circumstances at his house in Poonch on Thursday. As per the details, Gurpreet Singh, resident of Poonch was found unconscious in his room and was shifted to hospital by his family members where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
