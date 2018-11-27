Youth dies under mysterious circumstances

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A youth died under mysterious circumstances in Jammu.

According to report, the associates of a deceased youth brought his body in the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu. His associates told the attending medicos that he was a student of MAM College and was living in the college hostel.

After doctors declared him as dead, the associates fled from the hospital.

The matter was brought to the notice of police which reached the hospital, took the body into custody. Later, the police visited the MAM College Hostel and found that the deceased was not putting up there.

The police has registered the case for investigation and is tracing out his whereabouts and also the deceased’s associates.