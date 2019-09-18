Youth dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A youth died under mysterious circumstances at Narwal on Tuesday. As per the details, locals on seeing a youth lying unconscious near Narwal Bus Stand informed the police which shifted him to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
